The price of 24-carat gold saw a jump of Rs 100 during Tuesday’s early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,320, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, fell by Rs 700 with one kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,200.
