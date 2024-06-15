The gold prices will be in demand in the emirate city due to Bakra Eid celebration in the country and other countries including India.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal on track to hit first weekly gain in four on renewed US Fed rate cut hopes - June 15, 2024
- Gold prices fall as US dollar strengthens and inflation is controlled - June 15, 2024
- Gold Prices Jump In Souk Market, June 15: 22K/100 Grams Up By Rs 1,137, 24K Rises Rs 569 Ahead Of Bakra Eid - June 15, 2024