At MCX, Gold February prices have near term resistance at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams and support at Rs 49,500 per 10 gram”, said Patel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices jump nearly 2% this week to Rs 50,305/10 gm, bias bullish for short term - December 19, 2020
- Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon - December 19, 2020
- ‘Gold could see a correction of 8- 10%, a good point for investors to buy’ - December 19, 2020