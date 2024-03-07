Gold prices surge to fresh 52-week high of Rs 65,525 on hopes of US Federal Reserve considering an interest rate cut in June. Analysts suggest waiting for correction before buying gold at elevated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- China’s Gold Splurge Reaches 16th Month as Prices Hit Record - March 7, 2024
- Gold prices jump Rs 2,800 per 10 grams in 6 sessions. What should investors do now? - March 7, 2024
- Domestic gold prices set new record - March 7, 2024