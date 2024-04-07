Gold prices experienced gains for the third consecutive week, buoyed by robust investment flows into safe havens and speculation surrounding a potent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices keep on increasing amid safe-haven demand, speculation of US interest rate cuts - April 7, 2024
- Why record-setting gold prices will fend off headwinds and see 30% more upside, according to famed economist David Rosenberg - April 7, 2024
- Gold prices extend gains on safe-haven demand, speculation with interest rate reductions - April 7, 2024