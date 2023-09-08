Prices for gold firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar retreated from highs but the bullion was still en route to a weekly fall as traders looked beyond a widely expected pause by the Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Likely Dipped on Week - September 8, 2023
- As Vikings’ season kicks off, a look at the true price of tailgating - September 8, 2023
- Gold price rebounds as Fed appears to tip towards stable interest rate policy - September 8, 2023