The precious metal known to be anti-inflationary retains its purchasing power parity during a global economic crisis. Gold has good liquidity right now and from the safety perspective seems to be the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold climbs to over seven-year high on coronavirus-led economic worries - April 13, 2020
- Gold prices likely to touch Rs 50,000-55,000 by end of 2020 - April 13, 2020
- Gold climbs to over 7-year high on coronavirus-led economic worries - April 13, 2020