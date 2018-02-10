Investing.com – Gold prices were little changed on Friday, as the U.S. dollar declined following news of another U.S. government shutdown although a budget bill was expected to be passed before the weekend, while U.S. bond yields turned back higher.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Fails To Capitalize On Market Correction - February 10, 2018
- Gold Prices Little Changed as U.S. Dollar Retreats, Bond Yields Rise - February 10, 2018
- Gold Prices Break Neckline: U.S. Inflation on Deck - February 9, 2018