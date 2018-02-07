Gold prices ended at a one-month low Wednesday, down a fourth-straight session, as the dollar index and Treasury yields gained, dulling investment demand for the precious metal. April gold GCJ8, -0.97% dropped $14.90, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,314.60 an ounce.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices log lowest finish in a month - February 7, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as stronger dollar pushes metals liquidation - February 7, 2018
- Fear Creeps Back Into Stocks, Shining A Light on Gold - February 7, 2018