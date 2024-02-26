Gold prices were slipping 0.4% to $2,041.7 a troy ounce. While its recent performance has been remarkably resilient, the near-side scope for further price rises is small, Macquarie analysts said in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Look Constrained But Could Rise Later in the Year - February 26, 2024
- Omega Sells 11 MoonSwatch Moonshine Gold Suitcases For $618,000 - February 26, 2024
- Seabridge Gold: Strong Leverage To Bullish Gold, Until More Gainful Opportunities Arise - February 26, 2024