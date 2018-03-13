Gold Prices May Break 2-Month Range on US Inflation Data

Commodity prices were little-changed Monday, with a lull in top-tier event risk making for consolidation. Incoming US CPI data may revive volatility however. The headline on-year inflation rate is seen rising to 2.2 percent in February – a slight uptick …
