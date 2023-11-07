However, recent geopolitical tensions and expectations of a pivot in current monetary policy stance provided a strong support to gold prices,” the Motilal Oswal report states. There certainly are some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold falls as dollar firms, traders brace for Fed speeches - November 7, 2023
- ‘Gold prices may go up to Rs 63,000’ - November 7, 2023
- Gold Cools as Volatility Subsides, Oil Sinks on Grim Global Outlook - November 7, 2023