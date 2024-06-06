Gold prices are expected to hit another record high this year despite a dip in physical demand, consultancy Metals Focus said, as interest rate cuts arrive against a backdrop of US-China tensions and conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices may hit another record high in 2024, Metals Focus says - June 6, 2024
- Gold Is Defying Traditional Relationships As Demand Grows - June 6, 2024
- Gold And Inflation: An Unstable Relationship - June 6, 2024