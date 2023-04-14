Gold continues to trade above $2000 with markets recalibrating the expectation that there might be rate hike in May and rate cut starting after September. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets see a 70% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by another 25 basis points next month.
