Relations between Washington and Brussels has been put on the backburner, though it may become the new trade war of 2020. A revived cross-Atlantic trade tiff would further undermine global growth and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices May Rise if Davos Forum, IMF Outlook Spur Easing Bets - January 19, 2020
- Cardinal Resources: An Intriguing Idea At These Gold Prices - January 19, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November - January 19, 2020