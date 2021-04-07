Gold prices tracked higher as Treasury bond yields pulled back, bolstering the relative appeal of non-interest-bearing alternatives. The rate on the benchmark 10-year note has backtracked somewhat at …
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
