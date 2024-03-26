Gold slid from record highs last week after dovish signals from major central banks saw traders rush en masse into the dollar, pushing the dollar index to a one-month high. While the greenback did see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver price today, March 26, 2024: Precious metals witness dip on MCX - March 26, 2024
- Commodity Capsule: Gold prices pared early gains on Tuesday, due to slight recovery in dollar index - March 26, 2024
- Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price - March 26, 2024