Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off - January 29, 2023
- Gold Prices Hit Record High, How Should Investors Approach It? Quantum AMC’s Ghazal Jain EXCLUSIVE - January 29, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady, spotlight on Fed rate-hike meeting outcome - January 29, 2023