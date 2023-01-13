In MCX, gold is trading near all-time high but momentum oscillator is showing signs of divergence. Any big upmove in Gold unlikely due to its overbought condition and bullish news factored in by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices near all-time high, big upmove unlikely in near-term; avoid short positions - January 13, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, Jan 13, 2023: Yellow metal records hike, silver trades lower on MCX - January 13, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain range-bound, may find support at Rs 55,400 - January 12, 2023