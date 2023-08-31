According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs239,800 per tola in the local market. It was the second highest per tola price of gold recorded. Earlier, gold prices in Pakistan have hit an all-time high of Rs240,000 per tola on May 10, 2023.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)