The gold market remains relatively stable with prices pushing only slightly above $1,900 an ounce as the U.S. housing market remains a strong pillar within the econ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Holds Its Ground as Traders Weigh Stimulus, Equity Selloff - October 26, 2020
- Gold prices near session highs but reaction is muted to drop in U.S. new home sales - October 26, 2020
- Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group - October 26, 2020