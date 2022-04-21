Gold prices nudge lower as US Treasury bond yields resume charge

Gold prices eased on Thursday as a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields tempered bullion’s safe-haven demand stemming from the Ukraine crisis and its potential impact on the global economy. Spot gold was …
