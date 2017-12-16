Gold Prices Off Key Support- FOMC Rally Eyes Initial Resistance Hurdles

Gold prices snapped a three-week losing streak with the precious metal up 0.44% to trade at 1253 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The advance comes on the heels of the FOMC policy meeting and amid continued strength risk markets with the all three …
