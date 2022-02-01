Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present the Budget in Parliament and any tweak in the import duty could keep both the precious metals volatile. On the other hand, profit-taking in the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices on Budget Day 2022: Fed’s hawkish stance may cap upside gains; volatility on cards - February 1, 2022
- Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets - January 31, 2022
- Silver Prices Consolidate Ahead of Critical Employment Report - January 31, 2022