A fair amount of macro data this week could drive the US dollar and yields, and therefore gold prices, say analysts
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices open higher in Dubai on first trading day of the week - June 26, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, June 26, 2023: Precious metals record hike on MCX | Check latest rates here - June 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls need acceptance from $1,950 and inflation numbers – Confluence Detector - June 26, 2023