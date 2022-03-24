Spot gold was little changed at $1,940.53 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time. In the UAE, the 24K gold prices opened at Dh235.0 per gram at the opening of the market on Thursday, up by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices open higher in UAE; 24K trades at Dh235 per gram - March 24, 2022
- Gold rates today rise for second day in a row but down ₹3,500 from month highs - March 24, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to remain firm amid inflation concerns, lower economic growth prospects, Ukraine crisis - March 24, 2022