Globally, gold was trading at $2,295.57 per ounce, down 0.14 percent. In May, the gold price climbed towards $2,450, above the peaks of April, but failed to consolidate near all-time highs. During the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold steadies after end-of-week slump, Brent below $80/bbl - June 10, 2024
- Gold prices per tola steady at start of business week - June 10, 2024
- What factors are driving the current drop in gold prices - June 10, 2024