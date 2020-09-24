Gold prices plunge over Rs 6,800 from record high; check key reasons behind this fall in yellow metal

So far this week, gold prices have fallen Rs 2,326 or 4.50 per cent, while silver has lost Rs 11,206 or 16.5 per cent. The level at which gold is trading today was last seen on July 21 this year.
