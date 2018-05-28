Gold prices plunge Rs405, slip below Rs32,000 on global cues

New Delhi: Gold prices dipped below the Rs32,000-mark, tumbling Rs405 to Rs31,965 per 10 gram at the bullion market Monday amid a weak trend overseas and slump in demand from local jewellers. Silver prices followed suit and cracked Rs41,000-mark by falling …
