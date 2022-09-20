Gold prices poised to trend at current levels

Gold prices are not likely to dip to below US$1,500 (RM6,825) an ounce in the near-term, despite turmoil in financial markets as investors await more policy tightening measures by major central banks, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady with investor focus on Fed meet - September 19, 2022
- Gold prices steady with investor focus on Fed meet - September 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed - September 19, 2022