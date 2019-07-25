Gold prices pop after the ECB signals plans to ease monetary policy along with the Fed

Gold futures gained altitude, but were off their highest level, on Thursday after European policy makers indicated, as expected, their intention to unfurl easy-money policies along with the Federal …
