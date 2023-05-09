Gold prices rise on Monday, building on last week’s gains as expectations that the Federal Reserve has finished hiking interest rates added another tailwind to the yellow metal’s rally.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices post a gain ahead of this week’s inflation data - May 9, 2023
- GOLD: Should Investors Add Some Shine to Their Portfolios? - May 9, 2023
- Top Reasons Gold Prices Could Rally to Higher Highs in 2023 - May 9, 2023