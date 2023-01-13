Gold prices on Friday mark their first settlement above $1,900 an ounce since April, with prices for the most-active futures contract reaching a “golden cross.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices post a golden cross, settle at highest since April - January 13, 2023
- Gold nears 9-month high and $1,950 test on softening U.S. inflation - January 13, 2023
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Break Above Channel - January 13, 2023