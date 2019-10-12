Gold prices post lowest finish month to date

Gold futures showed little bearish reaction to the news at the settlement, with prices for the haven metal off the day’s worst levels. December gold on Comex (GCZ19) fell $12.20, or 0.8%, to settle at …
