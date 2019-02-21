Gold prices moved lower in late trading after hitting a fresh high for 2019. Prices were higher ahead of Fed minutes but the dovish commentary triggered a round of profit-taking. The Fed minutes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Prediction – Gold Consolidates Following FOMC Minutes - February 20, 2019
- Gold hovers near 10-month peak amid steady dollar after Fed minutes - February 20, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 10-mth peak amid steady dollar after Fed minutes - February 20, 2019