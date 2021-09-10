Gold prices still seem dazed after a brutal one-day selloff erased close to two weeks of gains. Crude oil and copper prices are struggling at chart resistance levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers - September 10, 2021
- Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Rebounds On Weaker Dollar - September 10, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle to see a sustained break above $1,800 - September 10, 2021