Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,994.43 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in December rose 0.1% to $1,995.20 an ounce by 00:11 ET (05:11 GMT). Gold trading volumes were also somewhat limited on account …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices pull back from $2,000 as rate uncertainty persists - November 23, 2023
- Gold price edges higher amid overall US Dollar weakness and lower US bond yields - November 23, 2023
- Gold gains as weaker U.S. dollar, yields lift demand - November 23, 2023