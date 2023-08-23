Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,901.31 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in December rose 0.2% to $1,929.55 an ounce by 00:09 ET (04:09 GMT). Markets were now focused squarely on an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
