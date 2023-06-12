While the larger consensus is the central bank may pause in its June meeting, any rise in retail prices may force the central bank to tighten rates. Any hike in rates may lead to softness in gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lines around $1,960, awaits key central bank event risks - June 12, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on weaker dollar as Fed pause hopes linger - June 12, 2023
- Gold prices rallying on hopes of pause by US Fed, any dip in rates can be an opportunity to buy: Emkay Wealth - June 12, 2023