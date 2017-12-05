Dec 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices held within a tight range in Asian trade on Tuesday, amid a steady dollar as investors awaited the next steps over U.S. tax reform legislation. Spot gold edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,275.06 an ounce, as of 0814 GMT, holding …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices range-bound as investors focus on U.S. tax reform - December 5, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices range-bound as investors focus on U.S. tax reform - December 5, 2017
- Gold Prices Likely to be Under Pressure - December 5, 2017