Investing.com– Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday, sticking to a tight trading range in the low $2,300s as recent strength in the dollar and anticipation of key inflation data kept traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rangebound around $2,300 amid rate jitters, inflation watch - June 25, 2024
- Gold Prices Hold Steady - June 25, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggle extends above $2,300, with Fedspeak on tap - June 25, 2024