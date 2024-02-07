Spot gold steadied at $2,035.12 an ounce, while gold futures expiring in April were flat at $2,050.95 an ounce by 00:25 ET (05:25 GMT). Markets were now awaiting more cues on the U.S. economy to guide …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices rebound in domestic market, silver remains stable - February 7, 2024
- Gold prices rangebound as rate cut fears persist - February 7, 2024
- UAE: Gold prices open higher in early trade - February 7, 2024