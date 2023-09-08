SJC gold price surged 0.36% to VND68.9 million ($2,858.92) per tael Friday morning, a new peak this year. Gold ring price went up 0.26% to VND57.2 million per tael. A tael equals 37.5 grams or 1.2 ounces. Globally gold prices firmed on Friday but were set …

