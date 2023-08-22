Gold prices jumped in the UAE by Dh1 per gram at the opening of the markets on Tuesday. According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K variant of the precious metal was trading at Dh229.5 per gram, up from Dh228.5 at the close of the markets on Monday.
