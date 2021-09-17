Gold in the international markets on concerns around the US Fed tapering timeline fell a good over 2.5% in the previous days trade. Nonetheless, the losses have been partially recovered, even though …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Recover Marginally From Sharp Fall On Thursday; Retail US Data Imparts Strength To Dollar - September 17, 2021
- DJ China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume - September 17, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Decline in XAU/USD is unlikely to morph into a rout – TDS - September 17, 2021