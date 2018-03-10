Gold prices regain its sheen at bullion market during the week

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced higher at Rs 30,660 per 10 grams compared to preceding weekend level of Rs 30,380. Mumbai: Riding high on positive global cues and increased buying by local jewellers, gold prices regained its sheen at the bullion …
