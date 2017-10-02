Gold Prices Remain at 7-Week Lows on Stronger Dollar

Investing.com – Gold prices remained at seven-week lows on Monday, as the U.S. dollar remained supported by hopes for a rate hike and a tax reform plan before the end of the year, although concerns following a mass shooting in Las Vegas could heighten safe …
