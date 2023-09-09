Gold prices for the last month have been on a decline. From a peak of 2019.60 USD, gold futures would drop 8.7% to 1844.00 USD. The continuous decline in prices comes after the Federal Reserve’s minutes maintained a hawkish bias, indicating the potential …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Remain Bearish - September 9, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Fall On September 9; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 9, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices drop Dh3 per gram, likely to fall further in the coming week - September 9, 2023