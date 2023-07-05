In the overseas market, spot gold little changed at $1,927.39 per ounce, trading in a $8 range, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to $1,934.70. Spot silver slipped 0.6 per cent to $22.81 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $915.70 while palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,238.86

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)