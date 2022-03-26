Gold Prices Remain Little Changed Amid Aggressive Fed Expectations

The dollar eased against most major currencies amid aggressive Fed expectations U.S. Treasury yields surged higher Gold prices remained little changed as yields reached two-year highs and the dollar …
